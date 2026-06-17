Today A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 75.