This summer, Boys & Girls Club of La Porte County (BGCLPC) invites the community to invest in the future of local youth through its Summer Campaign, “We’re Opening Doors to What’s Possible.” The campaign highlights the countless opportunities the Club provides for children across the county.

BGCLPC currently operates afterschool Clubs at 8 locations across Michigan City, La Porte, Westville, Kingsford Heights and Rolling Prairie, plus two summer camps. Every day at the Club, young people build skills that will shape their futures.

● Growing crystals during STEM enrichment gives tomorrow’s scientist a head start.

● Learning badminton or ultimate frisbee provides a future entrepreneur with essential teamwork skills.

● A mixed media sculpture project inspires a Club member interested in pursuing a design degree.

For the past several years, all BGCLPC programming has been offered completely free of charge, thanks in large part to community support generated through the organization’s fundraising campaigns.

“Every child deserves the chance to dream big and discover their full potential,” says Michelle Shirk, Chief Executive Officer. “When our community supports the Club, they are doing more than just funding afterschool programs. They are opening doors to new experiences, meaningful relationships, and brighter futures for kids right here in La Porte County.”

Community members are invited to join BGCLPC in opening doors to what’s possible for the next generation of local youth by making a gift to the Summer Campaign. The first $5,000 in donations will be matched, allowing early supporters to double their impact. Donations can be made at https://www.bgclpc.org/give/ or by mail to 321 Detroit Street, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.