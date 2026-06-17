With the potential of severe weather today (Wednesday) Starke County Emergency management has shared the following message about severe weather shelter locations:

“Due to the potential for severe weather on Wednesday, 6/17, the following locations will be OPEN as public shelter locations beginning at 3:00 PM CST.

If you live in a mobile home, manufactured home, RV, or another structure that may not provide adequate protection during severe weather, please consider relocating to one of these locations before storms arrive.

Washington Township Fire Department 9020 E Division Rd Knox, IN 46534

Bass Lake Fire Department 7225 US-35 Knox, IN 46534

The Lord’s Armory 502 Crystal St. North Judson, IN 46366

Oregon-Davis High School 5990 N County Road 750 E Hamlet, IN 46532

Please continue to monitor trusted weather sources throughout the day and evening. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, especially overnight. Do not rely solely on outdoor warning sirens.

The Starke County Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as they become available.

If you are displaced by the storm and require overnight shelter after it has passed, plans are in place to open emergency shelter locations as needed. Please contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or reach out to your local Emergency Management Agency for assistance and information on available sheltering options.