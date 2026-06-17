The City of La Porte stated the following information Tuesday night regarding the move indoors for the Maria Fruth Plaza dedication and LaPorte City Band concert:

With heavy rain and the potential for severe weather forecast for Wednesday, the Maria Fruth Plaza dedication and subsequent LaPorte City Band concert have been moved to the La Porte High School Performing Arts Center.

We will dedicate the Maria Fruth Plaza at 6 p.m. in the PAC lobby. Following the plaza dedication, the community is invited to join the LaPorte City Band for a concert honoring Maria Fruth and her years of contributions to our community.

Fruth served as the President/Chief Executive Officer of the Health Foundation of La Porte from March 2016 through her retirement in April 2024. Previously, she was the Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of the La Porte Hospital Foundation for over 20 years. Under Fruth, HFL supported hundreds of local health and wellness initiatives with planning and funding, including significant investments in park improvements and recreation programming.

The plaza was part of the Fox Park renovations funded by HFL in 2023. The Park Board voted to rename the structure after Maria Fruth in 2024.