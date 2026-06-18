In Lake County, the ramp from southbound State Road 152/Indianapolis Boulevard to eastbound I-80/94 is scheduled to close beginning at midnight on Monday, June 22 and reopen by midnight on Thursday, July 2.

A signed detour will direct drivers east on U.S. 20/Michigan Avenue to southbound State Road 912/Cline Avenue, providing access to eastbound I-80/94.During the closure, crews will complete drainage improvements.

Shoulder closures are in place through July at select ramps along the corridor as crews prepare for FlexRoad construction. Locations include ramps at Richard Gordon Hatcher Blvd./Grant St., Ridge Rd., and State Road 53/Broadway. All ramps remain open with minimal traffic impacts expected.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances occur. Check for schedule updates at 511in.org or the INDOT TrafficWise mobile app.