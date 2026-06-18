Michigan City, IN — The Rotary Club of Michigan City invites the community to participate in an impactful new event, “Quarters for Change,” taking place on Thursday, June 25 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Gill Field at Elston. This unique fundraiser aims to create a “quarter mile of quarters” by lining the entire track with donated quarters. The event is designed to bring the community together in support of the Rotary Club’s service initiatives, particularly those focused on youth in Michigan City. A portion of the proceeds will also directly benefit the Michigan City High School Marching Band, with 25 percent of funds raised going toward the purchase of new uniforms. The marching band will be present at the event, adding energy and excitement as participants work together to fill the track.

“Quarters for Change is a creative and fun way for our community to come together and make a real difference,” said Jessica O’Brien, President of the Rotary Club of Michigan City. “We’re always looking for engaging ways to support local youth and strengthen our community, and this event is a great example of how small contributions can add up to something truly impactful.”