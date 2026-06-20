The City of Michigan City’s 2026 Roadway Improvement Program began this week, bringing roadway resurfacing, reconstruction, sidewalk repairs, and ADA curb ramp improvements to several neighborhoods throughout the city.

The City of Michigan City announced on Facebook that construction will occur in phases, with each roadway segment expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. Local access will be maintained whenever possible, but residents should expect temporary traffic restrictions, parking limitations, and occasional service disruptions as work progresses. Roadway paving is expected to be complete in 4 months, or around mid October.

Roadways scheduled for improvement include:

• Washington Street (Skwiat Legion Ave. to 9th Street) • 8th Street (Lincoln Ave. to Grant Street) • Lincoln Avenue (US 12 to North End) • McClelland Avenue (7th Street to North End) • Sherman Avenue (McClelland Ave. to North End) • Custom Avenue (7th Street to US 12) • Dole Street (7th Street to 6th Street) • Willard Avenue (10th Street to 7th Street) • Lamb Court (7th Street to 6th Street) • 6th Street (US 12 to Huron Street) • 7th Street (Lincoln Avenue to Huron Street) • 8th Street (Grant Street to Huron Street) • 9th Street (Grant Street to Huron Street) • Grant Avenue (10th Street to 7th Street) • Huron Street (10th Street to 4th Street)

Stay informed with text alerts:

Text MC2026 (no spaces) to (833) 236-7421 to receive construction updates directly to your phone.

Questions or concerns regarding construction may be directed to Global Engineering at 219-809-6303.