LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction continues work on auxiliary two-way left turn lane construction on U.S. 20 between I-94 and State Road 2 with several upcoming traffic switches.

The inside left passing lanes will close in each direction on U.S. 20 between Fail Rd and C.R. 250 E on or after Monday, June 22, and traffic will utilize the right driving lanes. On or after Thursday, June 25, the inside left passing lanes will also close from State Road 39 to Fail Rd in preparation for work in this area.

This configuration will be in place until on or after Monday, June 29, when the westbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic from State Road 39 to C.R. 250 E, and the eastbound lanes will be closed for widening work.

Work is nearing completion between U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 W and between C.R. 250 E and C.R. 500 E on the east and west ends of the project area, with alternating lane closures for final cleanup and miscellaneous work.

There will be dedicated left turns lanes at county road intersections, but no left turns through the remainder of the work zone. This extensive project has encountered numerous utility conflicts and delays but continues to progress toward its end of November completion timeline.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.