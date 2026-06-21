Here is your Sunday forecast:

Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.