In recognition of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Valparaiso Police Department is proud to introduce the Purple Envelope Program, a voluntary initiative designed to enhance communication between drivers with memory impairments and first responders.

The program includes a purple envelope, window sticker, and emergency contact card. The window sticker discreetly alerts law enforcement and other first responders that the driver may have a memory impairment, helping officers tailor their communication and response. The purple envelope provides a convenient place to store important documents, while the contact card contains information for a trusted family member, caregiver, or friend who can be contacted if needed.

This program is intended for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other cognitive conditions who continue to drive independently. It may also be kept in a vehicle that an individual with a memory impairment regularly accesses or rides in, even if they no longer drive themselves.

The Purple Envelope Program is another way the Valparaiso Police Department is working to support the safety, independence, and dignity of community members while providing officers with tools to better serve those with unique needs.