Data Center Academy Creates New Opportunities for Students in High-Demand Careers and Emerging Technologies

Valparaiso, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College and Microsoft Corp. announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) designed to expand educational opportunities, strengthen workforce development efforts, and create clear pathways to high-demand careers through a Data Center Academy for Hoosiers across Indiana.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing students for the rapidly evolving workforce through industry-aligned education, hands-on training, and access to emerging career opportunities in technology, advanced manufacturing, business, healthcare, and other in-demand sectors.

As Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the state’s workforce engine, Ivy Tech Community College plays a critical role in connecting students with the skills employers need today and in the future. Through this new collaboration, students will gain greater access to workforce-focused learning experiences, industry expertise, and career pathways that support both individual success and regional economic growth.

“At Ivy Tech, we believe the future of college is career-connected, flexible, affordable, and aligned with workforce needs,” said Aco Sikoski, Valparaiso Campus Chancellor. “This partnership demonstrates how higher education and industry can work together to prepare students for meaningful careers while helping employers build the talent pipeline necessary to compete in a rapidly changing economy.”

The agreement aligns with growing national efforts to strengthen workforce readiness through collaborations between education and industry. Organizations such as Microsoft have highlighted the importance of expanding digital skills, AI literacy, technical training, and career pathways through collaborations with community colleges and workforce partners. Microsoft has invested heavily in workforce development initiatives that help learners gain in-demand technology skills and prepare for careers in the digital economy. Programs such as Microsoft Datacenter Academy demonstrate how education-industry partnerships can create direct pathways into high-growth careers while supporting local economic development.

Under the MOU, Ivy Tech and Microsoft will collaborate on initiatives that may include curriculum alignment, workforce training, internships, experiential learning opportunities, industry engagement, and career exploration programs designed to meet the needs of Indiana employers.

“AI infrastructure is driving demand for skilled trades nationwide,” said Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft. “We’re committed to helping fill these jobs with people in the communities where we operate. Our Datacenter Academy agreement with Ivy Tech Community College will do just that by equipping people in Indiana with the skills to pursue the jobs we will create here.”

The Data Center Academy supports Ivy Tech’s mission to deliver accessible, high-quality education that leads to career advancement and economic mobility. As industries continue to evolve through technological innovation, automation, and artificial intelligence, collaborations like this help ensure Indiana’s workforce remains competitive and prepared for future opportunities. National workforce development leaders increasingly recognize that talent pipelines are built through strong partnerships among education, industry, and community organizations.

“Indiana’s future depends on developing talent at scale,” Ivy Tech Chief Information Officer Sejal Vaishnav said. As the future of college, Ivy Tech is uniquely positioned to connect education, workforce training, and industry partnerships that drive economic growth for our state.”

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