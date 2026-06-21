In Porter County, an INDOT contractor will have lane closures on eastbound I-94 between State Road 249 and U.S. 20 beginning on or after Wednesday, June 24.

The right lane and shoulder of I-94 will be closed through early July for pavement patching work near mile marker 21. Three travel lanes will be shifted to the left. Expect changing traffic patterns in the area.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.