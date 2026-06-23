Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Area Schools Little Wolves Early Learning Center celebrated 58 graduates during its annual Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.

This ceremony marked a special milestone as the first off-site evening graduation in the program’s history, bringing together students, families, and staff to celebrate the accomplishments of the district’s youngest learners.

“While this may be called a preschool graduation, what we are really celebrating is growth,” said Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum. “These students came into Little Wolves learning routines, learning how to share, how to make friends, and how to use their words. Along the way, they learned letters, numbers, songs, colors, and confidence. Those are big steps for little people.”

“Mrs. Holly Martinez and the entire Little Wolves team have created a place where students feel safe, loved, encouraged, and excited to learn. That foundation matters more than people realize, and the work they do changes lives long before test scores or report cards ever tell the story.”

Thirty-three graduates will take the next step in their educational journey by entering kindergarten this fall. Students will attend elementary schools across the Michigan City Area Schools, including Knapp (7), Edgewood (6), Lake Hills (5), Coolspring (4), Joy (3), Marsh (3), and Pine (3), with one student attending Springfield Elementary.

Throughout the ceremony, each classroom showcased its talents through two musical performances. The Blue Classroom performed “Going to Kindergarten,” featuring original lyrics written by instructor Miss Reynolds. Special solo performances by Khalil Trotter and Promyse Williamson added to the celebration.

The ceremony concluded with graduates receiving their diplomas from the Little Wolves staff before joining together for a final performance of “The Goodbye Song.”

Now in its third year, Little Wolves Early Learning Center continues to provide high-quality early childhood education for Michigan City families. The program is currently enrolling 3- and 4-year-old students for the upcoming school year.

To learn more about Little Wolves Early Learning Center or enroll a student, visit EducateMC.net/LittleWolves, follow Little Wolves Early Learning Center on Facebook, contact the office at 219-873-2035, or email hmartinez@mcas.k12.in.us.