Today Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.