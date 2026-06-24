Michigan City, IN – Administrators, staff, school board members, families, and friends cheered on adult graduates from across LaPorte County as they gathered at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City on Thursday, May 28, to celebrate the achievement of an important milestone: a high school diploma.

Of the fifty-seven adult education graduates who earned their High School Equivalency (HSE) diplomas, twenty-nine students opted to participate in this year’s commencement ceremony.

Four student speakers – Yoshiye Fujita, Zachary Knappe, Javon Harris, and Sonny Lewis each offered brief, heartfelt reflections on their journey, challenges they overcame, and the personal significance of their achievements.

MCAS School Board President Marty Corley delivered a powerful message centered on perseverance.

“This diploma is more than a certificate. It is a symbol of effort, of perseverance, of becoming better,” he said. “You did not just graduate. You overcame. Growth has no age limit, and greatness has no deadline.”

A special message of congratulations was also shared by George Juardo of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, recognizing the graduates’ accomplishments and the opportunities ahead.

Commencement speaker, Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum, addressed the graduates with words of encouragement and pride.

“Every one of you has a story, a journey marked by struggle, sacrifice, and serious hustle,” he said. “You did not just earn this for yourself. You earned it for your kids, your families, and your future. You proved that it is never too late to rewrite the story. This diploma is your key, one that unlocks college, new careers, and bigger dreams.”

Samantha Smith of the Center for Workforce Innovations delivered the commencement address, encouraging graduates to continue pursuing their personal and professional goals while embracing the new opportunities for growth and success.

Twenty-eight graduates received special recognition as “College and Career Ready” for achieving high scores on their HSE subject exams. This designation makes them eligible to apply for admission to any postsecondary institution in Indiana without the need for remediation.

Diplomas were conferred by members of the Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees, including President Marty Corley, Vice President Thomas Dombkowski, Jacqueline Allison, Michael Gresham, and James Stewart. The event was led by Dan McKinney, with Julie Fregien, Director of Adult Education, overseeing the program.

The Adult Education program, offered at multiple sites across LaPorte County, is open to adults seeking to complete their high school education or gain workforce certifications. To learn more about the program, visit EducateMC.net/AdultEd.