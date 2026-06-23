Indianapolis — Residents are asked to contact Indiana 211 by calling 866-211-9966 to report damage from the June 9-21 storm events.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Only residents from the following counties should submit damage reports at this time:

June 9 events: