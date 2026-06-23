Indianapolis — Residents are asked to contact Indiana 211 by calling 866-211-9966 to report damage from the June 9-21 storm events.
To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.
Only residents from the following counties should submit damage reports at this time:
June 9 events:
- Harrison County
June 11 events:
- Carroll County
- Elkhart County
- Huntington County
- Lake County
- Porter County
June 16-18 events:
- Clay County*
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Monroe County
- Owen County
- Putnam County
- Scott County*
June 21 events:
- Daviess County*
- Gibson County*
- Knox County*
- Sullivan County*
- Warrick County*
*New Indiana 211 activations since June 19, 2026 update
Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager. All agriculture damages should be reported to the local USDA Farm Service Agency. To locate the appropriate contact, individuals can use the USDA locator tool.