Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.