Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.