MICHIGAN CITY, IN – Michigan City High School celebrated the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 during its 31st annual Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, June 7, in the Wolves Den Gymnasium.

340 MCHS graduates crossed the stage to receive their high school diplomas as family members, friends, faculty, and community members gathered to celebrate the milestone.

In his remarks, Interim Principal Xavier Botana reflected on the unique legacy of the graduating class.

“Through it all, I saw your spirit shine,” Botana told graduates. “I watched you come together for one another and for our entire school community. You persevered, refusing to let any shadow dim the brightness of your celebrations.” He encouraged students to carry the “true spirit of the Pack” with them wherever their journeys lead.

Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum reflected on the bright futures awaiting the class of 2026 while recognizing the community that helped them reach this milestone.

Looking across the graduating class, Dr. McCollum said he sees “future teachers, nurses, welders, engineers, business owners, military service members, tradespeople, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.” He reminded graduates that while some know exactly what comes next and others are still figuring it out, both paths are part of the journey.

While celebrating bright futures ahead, Dr. McCollum also took time to recognize what he called the graduates’ “Day 1s”: the parents, grandparents, guardians, family members, teachers, coaches, bus drivers, food service staff, mentors, and friends who supported them along the way. “Today belongs to the graduates, but it also belongs to those who helped get them here.”

Class President Jada McKendree reflected on the bonds formed throughout high school and the unity that defined the Class of 2026.

“MCHS has seen so much happen in these past four years, whether it be tragedies or accomplishments,” McKendree said. “The one thing I noticed about our class, especially, is that those always bring us closer together.” She praised her classmates for their empathy and compassion, adding that those qualities “stick with you for life.”

McKendree also encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace the moment. “As everyone walks this stage for one final time, I hope you take in that moment for yourself. Walk every step with pride.”

Student Council President Makenna Nowatzke focused on the importance of individuality, encouraging classmates to embrace the experiences that have shaped who they are becoming.

“Use what makes us different. Embrace the weather that life has warranted,” Nowatzke said. She reminded her classmates to appreciate the lessons they have learned and carry them forward into the future.

Among the students in the class of 2026, 20 graduated with distinction and highest distinction, with grade point averages of 4.1 or above (learn more about these students at www.EducateMC.net/MCHSNews). The class’s top ten students all have grade point averages of 4.36 or above.

114 students earned academic or technical honors diplomas. 24 students were recognized with medals for earning both diplomas, marking a significant academic achievement.

Fifty-two students earned a total of 126 technical certifications in construction, cosmetology, nursing, EMT, criminal justice and law, culinary, welding, automotive, and machining. Eighteen students earned a Work Ethic certification, making them extremely valuable to employers. Twenty-nine students took part in the Ivy Tech graduation for their accomplishments.

29 of those students met all the requirements for the “Indiana College Core,” equal to one year at any public university or college in Indiana. Additionally, 70 students completed the Early College program, the first of its kind in the region. 26 graduates are also part of the Honors College. In all, the class of 2026 graduated with 3,542 college credits in both core academics and career and technical areas. Saving families over $760,000.

Students who represented Robotics, JROTC, environmental science, world languages, choir and band, art and photography, Esports, Girls and Boys track, and wrestling were recognized for reaching regional and state levels for their extracurriculars. 8 students will proudly serve in the Armed Forces.

New to this year’s commencement ceremony was a formal recognition of graduation cords and regalia representing students’ academic achievements, leadership roles, extracurricular involvement, career preparation, military service, and participation in school organizations. As graduates stood to be recognized, the moment visually represented the many ways students were involved at MCHS.

The addition reflected Michigan City Area Schools’ continued commitment to elevating student voice and celebrating student involvement as part of the district’s Strategic Plan.

10 members of the Class of 2026 were named All-Duneland Athletic Conference. 25 were named All DAC All-Conference. 8 of these graduates have signed letters of intent to play their sport in college.

MCHS’ graduating class has received more than 100 reported academic and athletic scholarships, including two Lilly Scholarship finalists and one Chick Evans Scholarship recipient. The Class of 2026 also includes 72 21st Century scholars, which amounts to roughly $8,925,120 in scholarships for those dedicated students.

The Class of 2026 begins its next chapter; graduates leave MCHS with accomplishments in academics, athletics, arts, career and technical education, military service, and community leadership, carrying forward the spirit of the wolfpack. A full livestream of the graduation ceremony is available on the MCAS YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@EducateMC