VALPARAISO, Ind. — In partnership with the Northwest Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council, the MAAC Foundation is proud to announce the graduation of 39 firefighters from the Winter 2026 Northwest Indiana District 1 Volunteer Fire Academy. The graduation ceremony was held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Wheeler High School.
Representing fire departments from all across Northwest Indiana, the graduates have successfully completed a demanding 22-week training program designed to prepare them for service in their communities. Throughout the academy, recruits received instruction in fire suppression, hazardous materials operations, technical rescue, search and rescue, ventilation, ladders, forcible entry, firefighter survival, and other essential firefighting skills.
In addition to technical training, students learned the importance of public education, teamwork, leadership, and community service.
“This graduation is a testament to what can be accomplished when dedicated students, experienced instructors, supportive departments, and community partners come together with a shared purpose. The MAAC Foundation is proud to serve as a training ground for the next generation of first responders, and we congratulate these graduates on an achievement that will benefit their communities for years to come,” said Nicole Gladstone, President & CEO at the MAAC Foundation.
The academy was led by a dedicated team of instructors from departments throughout the region, including Academy Instructor and Munster Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Nowaczyk, who guided students through months of rigorous training.
“The academy challenges students both physically and mentally, and these graduates rose to every challenge placed before them. They earned this accomplishment through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork. It has been an honor to watch them grow into firefighters ready to serve their departments and communities,” said Nowaczyk.
Throughout the academy, the MAAC Foundation documented the journey of Director of Development Carl Kurek, who completed the program as a recruit sponsored by Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department. Through a weekly video series, audiences followed Kurek and his fellow students as they tackled the challenges of the academy.
“When I started this academy, I knew it would be challenging, but I don’t think any of us truly understood how much we would learn and grow over the last 22 weeks. We came from different departments and different backgrounds, but we became a strong team along the way. We pushed each other, learned from each other, and helped each other through some tough days. I’m incredibly proud of every person who went through this Academy with me and excited to watch them get out there and serve their communities,” Kurek said.
The Volunteer Fire Academy continues to play a vital role in strengthening fire service agencies throughout Northwest Indiana by providing high-quality training to the next generation of firefighters. Since its inception, the program has helped hundreds of men and women gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to serve and protect their communities.
Surrounded by family members, friends, instructors, and fellow firefighters, the following graduates received their certificates and formally joined the ranks of their respective departments:
Steve Snell – Beverly Shores FD
Melissa Newald – Boone Grove FD
Bayron Guzman-Garcia – Center Twsp FD
Brennen Schau – Center Twsp FD
Peyton Long – Center Twsp FD
Lincoln Hott – Cleveland Cliffs Indiana Harbor
David Horn – Griffith FD
Nolan Davenport – Griffith FD
Adam Massey – Highland FD
Bradley Wilson – Highland FD
Brendan Curran – Highland FD
Trevor Bauer – Highland FD
Drew Saulsgiver – Kouts FD
Austin Riese – Lake Dale FD
Ryan Van Drunen – Lake Dale FD
Adrian Williams – Lake Hills FD
Abigail Long – Lakes of the Four Seasons FD
Carl Watroba – Lakes of the Four Seasons FD
Dominic Galindo – Lakes of the Four Seasons FD
Carl Kurek – Liberty Twsp FD
Joshua Bedoy – Liberty Twsp FD
Tanner Berardi – Liberty Twsp FD
Walt Lourens – Morgan Twsp FD
Demarcus Caston – Munster FD
James Karahalios – Munster FD
Jeffrey Bollinger – Munster FD
Miguel Tamayo – Munster FD
Mariah Towner – Porter FD
Adam Wisniewski – South Haven FD
Gavin Lovell – South Haven FD
Johsua Worley – South Haven FD
Shane Fentress – South Haven FD
Skylar Culbertson – South Haven FD
Alec Putman – St. John FD
Camille Vaughn – Union FD
Joseph Brady – Valparaiso FD
Justin Faanes – Valparaiso FD
Kalib Martin – Washington Twsp FD
Philip Pezan – Westville FD
The MAAC Foundation, First Responder Training
Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.