VALPARAISO, Ind. — In partnership with the Northwest Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council, the MAAC Foundation is proud to announce the graduation of 39 firefighters from the Winter 2026 Northwest Indiana District 1 Volunteer Fire Academy. The graduation ceremony was held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Wheeler High School.

Representing fire departments from all across Northwest Indiana, the graduates have successfully completed a demanding 22-week training program designed to prepare them for service in their communities. Throughout the academy, recruits received instruction in fire suppression, hazardous materials operations, technical rescue, search and rescue, ventilation, ladders, forcible entry, firefighter survival, and other essential firefighting skills.

In addition to technical training, students learned the importance of public education, teamwork, leadership, and community service.

“This graduation is a testament to what can be accomplished when dedicated students, experienced instructors, supportive departments, and community partners come together with a shared purpose. The MAAC Foundation is proud to serve as a training ground for the next generation of first responders, and we congratulate these graduates on an achievement that will benefit their communities for years to come,” said Nicole Gladstone, President & CEO at the MAAC Foundation.

The academy was led by a dedicated team of instructors from departments throughout the region, including Academy Instructor and Munster Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Nowaczyk, who guided students through months of rigorous training.

“The academy challenges students both physically and mentally, and these graduates rose to every challenge placed before them. They earned this accomplishment through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork. It has been an honor to watch them grow into firefighters ready to serve their departments and communities,” said Nowaczyk.

Throughout the academy, the MAAC Foundation documented the journey of Director of Development Carl Kurek, who completed the program as a recruit sponsored by Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department. Through a weekly video series, audiences followed Kurek and his fellow students as they tackled the challenges of the academy.

“When I started this academy, I knew it would be challenging, but I don’t think any of us truly understood how much we would learn and grow over the last 22 weeks. We came from different departments and different backgrounds, but we became a strong team along the way. We pushed each other, learned from each other, and helped each other through some tough days. I’m incredibly proud of every person who went through this Academy with me and excited to watch them get out there and serve their communities,” Kurek said.

The Volunteer Fire Academy continues to play a vital role in strengthening fire service agencies throughout Northwest Indiana by providing high-quality training to the next generation of firefighters. Since its inception, the program has helped hundreds of men and women gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to serve and protect their communities.

Surrounded by family members, friends, instructors, and fellow firefighters, the following graduates received their certificates and formally joined the ranks of their respective departments:

Steve Snell – Beverly Shores FD

Melissa Newald – Boone Grove FD

Bayron Guzman-Garcia – Center Twsp FD

Brennen Schau – Center Twsp FD

Peyton Long – Center Twsp FD

Lincoln Hott – Cleveland Cliffs Indiana Harbor

David Horn – Griffith FD

Nolan Davenport – Griffith FD

Adam Massey – Highland FD

Bradley Wilson – Highland FD

Brendan Curran – Highland FD

Trevor Bauer – Highland FD

Drew Saulsgiver – Kouts FD

Austin Riese – Lake Dale FD

Ryan Van Drunen – Lake Dale FD

Adrian Williams – Lake Hills FD

Abigail Long – Lakes of the Four Seasons FD

Carl Watroba – Lakes of the Four Seasons FD

Dominic Galindo – Lakes of the Four Seasons FD

Carl Kurek – Liberty Twsp FD

Joshua Bedoy – Liberty Twsp FD

Tanner Berardi – Liberty Twsp FD

Walt Lourens – Morgan Twsp FD

Demarcus Caston – Munster FD

James Karahalios – Munster FD

Jeffrey Bollinger – Munster FD

Miguel Tamayo – Munster FD

Mariah Towner – Porter FD

Adam Wisniewski – South Haven FD

Gavin Lovell – South Haven FD

Johsua Worley – South Haven FD

Shane Fentress – South Haven FD

Skylar Culbertson – South Haven FD

Alec Putman – St. John FD

Camille Vaughn – Union FD

Joseph Brady – Valparaiso FD

Justin Faanes – Valparaiso FD

Kalib Martin – Washington Twsp FD

Philip Pezan – Westville FD