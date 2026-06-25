The Porter County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said they were honored to announce that a dog Josie has been named their newest and very first “Special Deputy” from the Porter County Animal Shelter.

“Josie earned this special recognition because of her outstanding personality – She is sweet, outgoing, unique, adventurous and she’s always on the lookout for her next treat or a cozy lap to relax on,” the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

“Despite all she has to offer, Josie has been waiting at the shelter for more than a year for a family to call her own, PCSO said. “Josie would make a wonderful addition to a family with no other pets, as she loves being the center of attention and soaking up all the affection she can get”

“To make her adoption even more memorable, once Josie finds her forever home, she will receive a special Sheriff’s Office escort to send her off in style. (Just to clarify, Josie is not a K-9 police dog.)”

“Thanks to a generous community member, Josie’s adoption fee has been fully sponsored, PCSO said. “She is ready to go home with an approved application. Apply today through Porter County Animal Shelter and help Josie find the loving home she deserves.”