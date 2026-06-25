The following is a service advisory from the South Shore Line:

Passengers are advised that the South Shore Line will resume Lakeshore Corridor and Monon Corridor service with the operation of a WEEKEND/HOLIDAY train schedule on Friday, June 26, 2026, utilizing busing between Miller and Hegewisch stations. This temporary operational change is a result of a June 24 freight train derailment and subsequent power loss. Crews continue to work diligently at the scene, which originally resulted in temporary suspension of all South Shore Line train service.

Passengers are advised the temporary busing substitution for all train passengers will be in effect with the commencement of the weekend/holiday train service Friday, June 26, 2026, until further notice.

The bus bridge will be in place for eastbound and westbound passengers at Miller, Gary Metro Center, Gary/Chicago Airport, East Chicago, Hammond Gateway, and Hegewisch. No bikes will be permitted on buses.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers between Miller and Hegewisch stations according to the SSL published train schedule and MAKE ALL STATION STOPS; however, please be advised delays are expected due to the busing.

Eastbound train passengers will disembark at Hegewisch to board buses for their destination stations, or re-board SSL trains at Miller. Westbound passengers at Miller, Gary Metro Center, Gary/Chicago Airport, East Chicago, and Hammond Gateway will board buses at these stations, and board scheduled SSL trains again at Hegewisch. Westbound passengers boarding east of Miller will disembark at Miller, and board buses for Hegewisch.

The situation is fluid and evolving, and updates regarding Monday, June 29, train service will be made as soon as information is confirmed.

Passengers please be advised that Metra is currently honoring South Shore Line tickets for passengers who wish to utilize Metra Electric District train service.

Any changes in service will be promptly posted to our website Service Updates, the South Shore mobile app, and via email/text notifications (click here to sign up).