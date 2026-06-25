TEAM WIMS was LIVE with the The Rotary Club of Michigan City, IN with their Event Quarters For Change at Gill Field in Michigan City. Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch along with a host of Community Pillars and Sponsors stopped by to Help Make A Difference and raise funds and support local youth initiatives. Thank you to our WIMS EVENT Sponsors including Arnett Construction & Roofing and NIPSCO. We appreciate the support of Michigan City Area Schools La Patrona de Michigan City MCHS Marching Band 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS 95.1FM/1420AM WIMS Her Uniform Truth Radio Show #wims #whfb #localradio #michigancity