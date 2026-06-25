News Release, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department:

Liberty Township – The Center of Workforce Innovations (CWI) is proud to support the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department with a work-based learning supportive services grant that helps offset the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) for a volunteer firefighter entering Fire Academy training.

This support helps ensure a volunteer firefighter has the gear needed to safely complete training in preparation for service to the community. Investments like these not only support workforce readiness but also contribute to stronger, safer communities across Northwest Indiana.

Fire Chief Brian Duncan expresses appreciation for the partnership and the impact the funding will have on preparing volunteer firefighters for service.

CWI works with employers, educators, community organizations, and job seekers as an integrator to strengthen the region’s talent pipeline and expand access to career opportunities. The Work-Based Learning Supportive Services grant is one example of that commitment, helping individuals access employment and career training opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

“When the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department approached us about this opportunity, I immediately recognized a way CWI could help,” said Susan Utterback, Senior Business Consultant. “Part of our mission is to connect employers, community organizations, and other partners with the resources they need to address workforce development challenges. We were able to help remove that financial barrier and support a future firefighter as they begin their training journey. It’s a great example of how strategic investments can benefit individuals, strengthen organizations, and ultimately support the region.”

The award was made possible by the READI-funded Work-Based Learning Supportive Services grant. For more information, contact Susan Utterback, Senior Business Consultant, at sutterback@cwicorp.com or (219) 215-4016.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter or to begin the application process, visit Join Us | Volunteer With Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.