SERVICE ADVISORY

Service Suspended June 24, 2026

Due to a reported freight train derailment and power loss near East Chicago and Gary Metro, ALL REMAINING SOUTH SHORE LINE TRAIN SERVICE WILL BE SUSPENDED TODAY, JUNE 24, 2026. Passengers are encouraged to find alternate transportation to/from Chicago for the remainder of this evening and potentially Thursday morning rush hour commute.

Crews are working diligently to rectify the situation; however, the timeframe for repairs has not yet been determined. Updates regarding train service on Thursday, June 25, will be made as they become available.