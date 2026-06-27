The water tested Thursday showed above satisfactory E. coli bacteria levels in this location. All other areas of Pine and Stone lakes tested within the satisfactory range.

The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department has shared information that theissued a Swim with Caution Advisory for Kiwanis-Teledyne Park.

Under the Swim with Caution, the Health Department recommends patrons avoid swallowing water and shower immediately upon returning from the lake.

Individuals with open wounds or decreased immune system function should avoid the affected waters entirely.