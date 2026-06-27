A driver was airlifted after crashing during a police pursuit, according to the Portage Police Department.

On Friday, officers were dispatched to an address on Fiesta Avenue in reference to complaints of threats and a protection order violation. At that time, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

At around 3:45 p.m. officers were dispatched back to the residence for the same complaint. As officers arrived in the area, the suspect vehicle was observed traveling away from the residence. The initial responding officer checked on the complainant and provided the description of the suspect’s vehicle to other officers.

Another officer located the vehicle traveling south on Willowcreek Road, north of 700 N. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle continued south at a normal speed and then executed a U-turn at the intersection with 700 N. At this point, the officer believed the suspect was coming to a stop, but he quickly accelerated away, PPD said.

The suspect vehicle continued north on Willowcreek Road and entered the intersection of U.S. 6, without stopping for the red light. The suspect vehicle then struck an oncoming vehicle, proceeded to lose control, and traveled off the northeast corner of the road, PPD said. It then struck a tree and rolled several times, causing the male driver of the vehicle to be ejected, prior to coming to rest in the parking lot.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was airlifted for treatment and his female passenger was transported by ambulance with minor injuries. The driver struck at the intersection was treated at the scene and released.

A third vehicle was struck in the parking lot as a result of the rolling. An occupant of that vehicle was also transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.