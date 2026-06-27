WEEKEND/HOLIDAY TRAIN SCHEDULE:

Passengers are advised that the South Shore Line will continue to operate Lakeshore Corridor and Monon Corridor service on a WEEKEND/HOLIDAY train schedule Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, 2026. June 27-28 and July 4-5 will remain weekend/holiday service as scheduled. This temporary operational change is a result of a June 24 freight train derailment and subsequent power loss near East Chicago. Crews continue to work diligently at the scene, which originally resulted in temporary suspension of all South Shore Line train service on June 24. Train service resumed June 25 operating on a weekend/holiday train schedule.

TEMPORARY BUSING SUBSTITUTION, MILLER-HEGEWISCH:

Passengers are advised that the South Shore Line will continue to utilize temporary busing substitution between Miller and Hegewisch stations through Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The temporary busing substitution for all eastbound and westbound train passengers will be in effect at Miller, Gary Metro Center, Gary/Chicago Airport, East Chicago, Hammond Gateway, and Hegewisch. Passengers are advised busing will tentatively shift mid-week to be in effect between East Chicago-Hegewisch. No bikes will be permitted on buses.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers between Miller and Hegewisch according to the SSL published train schedule and MAKE ALL STATION STOPS. Due to the weekend/holiday schedule in effect, Monon Corridor passengers will utilize shuttle trains to/from Hammond Gateway, with busing substitution in effect between Hammond Gateway and Hegewisch. Please be advised delays are expected due to the busing.

Eastbound train passengers will disembark at Hegewisch to board buses for their destination stations, or re-board SSL trains at Miller. Westbound passengers at Miller, Gary Metro Center, Gary/Chicago Airport, East Chicago, and Hammond Gateway will board buses at these stations, and board regular SSL trains again at Hegewisch. Westbound passengers boarding east of Miller will disembark at Miller, and board buses for Hegewisch.

Passengers please be advised that Metra continues to honor South Shore Line tickets for passengers who wish to utilize Metra Electric District train service.

Changes in service will be promptly posted to our website Service Updates, the South Shore mobile app, and via email/text notifications (click here to sign up).