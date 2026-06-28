MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The City of Michigan City has announced the launch of a new media campaign designed to highlight the locally owned businesses that define the community’s character, culture, and economy. Led by the Mayor’s Oﬃce, the initiative features Michigan City restaurants, shops, and entrepreneurs through written features and social media content. Participation is oﬀered at no cost to business owners.

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said the campaign was created to help residents discover the stories behind the businesses they pass every day.

“Every local business has a story,” said Mayor Nelson Deuitch.

“Behind every business is someone who took a chance, invested in our community, and worked hard to build something meaningful. It’s important we tell those stories.”

The campaign focuses on short-form storytelling optimized for social media. Each feature explores the people, history, challenges, and vision behind the business, giving residents a deeper understanding of the businesses shaping Michigan City.

The program is produced by Alex Munoz, Media & Strategic Communications Graduate Intern for the City of Michigan City, who says the campaign will serve as a

key ingredient in the successful evolution of Michigan City’s identity.

“Locally owned businesses are on the cover-page of a city’s identity,” said Munoz.

“When people talk about their favorite place in Michigan City, they’re not talking about a building. They’re talking about the employee who remembers their order, the shop they’ve been visiting for years, or the restaurant where they gather to celebrate life’s moments. Michigan City is full of hard-working people who live to serve our community and visitors— it’s a city thing.”

The initiative also supports broader economic development eﬀorts by helping residents and visitors discover local destinations while simultaneously building a digital library of Michigan City’s business community.

“When people feel connected to the businesses in their community, they’re more likely to support them,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “This initiative helps strengthen those connections while celebrating the people who continue to invest in Michigan City.”

Features will be released regularly through the City’s website and oﬃcial social media channels.

Local business owners interested in being featured are encouraged to contact Alex Munoz.

Media Contact:

Alex Munoz

Media & Strategic Communications

Oﬃce of the Mayor – City of Michigan City

alex@emichigancity.com