The City of Valparaiso announced the Community Engagement Department is seeking feedback to revamp Valpo’s Neighborhood Directory.

The Neighborhood Directory is an online resource for residents interested in getting involved with their neighborhood.

“Please tell us what neighborhood life means to you, what barriers you face in getting connected with your neighbors and how we can help, the City of Valparaiso said on their Facebook page.

Take the survey here https://survey123.arcgis.com/…/eb773d2ce2554c75bf78940a…