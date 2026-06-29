La Porte, IN – Thousands of residents and visitors are expected to line the streets of La Porte shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as the 250th of America and the 80th Annual La Porte Fourth of July Parade steps off. Organized for the sixth consecutive year by the Kiwanis Club of La Porte, the milestone celebration will honor generations of community spirit under this year’s theme, “Generations of Freedom,” and feature a vibrant lineup of parade entries and longtime traditions.

Parade units are scheduled to travel the route along Lincolnway and J Street, beginning at Tipton Street on the east end and proceeding west around the J Street curve toward Andrew Avenue. The parade will feature many longstanding traditions, including the large American flag carried along the route, as well as bands, clowns, floats, and novelty entries designed to entertain attendees of all ages.

The Kiwanis Club is pleased to announce that La Porte has once again been designated “Capital for the Day” through a proclamation issued by the Governor of Indiana.

This year’s parade celebrates the 80th Annual La Porte Fourth of July Parade. The theme is “Generations of Freedom,” recognizing the individuals and organizations whose generations strengthen our community and reflect the spirit upon which our nation was founded.

Serving as Parade Marshals for the 2026 parade are Jim Roy, as well as Judy and Russ Bernacchi. Their longstanding commitment to community and civic involvement along with “generations of family-owned businesses” exemplify the values celebrated by this year’s theme and the enduring spirit of La Porte.

The 2026 5K Run for Riley will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with the race beginning at 8:00 a.m. Participants of all ages are invited to join the community in celebrating Independence Day while supporting Riley and its mission to improve children’s health and well-being. The event promises a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, bringing runners, walkers, and supporters together for a meaningful cause.

More information about the Kiwanis Club of La Porte and its programs is available at KiwanisClubofLaPorte.org and Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org.