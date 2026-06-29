The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is returning to Friendship Botanic Gardens on Sunday, July 19, 2026, for a fun-filled, FREE concert for everyone’s enjoyment!

Gates open at 6pm with the concert beginning at 7pm.

Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson, has prepared a fan friendly program with titles such as “Eleanor Rigby”, “The Pink Panther”, “Chariots of Fire” and the “Mission: Impossible” theme. They will join composers such as Bach, Copland, Holst, and Bizet for a true Pops concert.

The setting at the John Leinweber Pavilion within Friendship Botanic Gardens will give the patrons an almost “Ravinia’ like setting for the concert that evening. The performance will be approximately 75 minutes in length.

The LCSO thanks Horizon Bank for their generous sponsorship thus allowing the Orchestra to provide this evening free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and libations while enjoying music under the stars.