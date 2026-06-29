This Fourth of July, Robert Tylisz Appliance is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with big savings — and a big giveaway. Now through July 8th, when you make a purchase of $799 or more, you’re automatically entered to win a $250 Visa gift card.

One entry per household, per store — and after the promotion ends, we’ll pick one lucky winner, snap a photo with our very own Uncle Sam, and feature it on Facebook.