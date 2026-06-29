EXTREME HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible. Daily high temperatures in the 90s. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows in the mid-70s will offer limited relief from the heat. Additionally, heat-related impacts may be heightened due to cooler than normal temperatures these past two weeks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.