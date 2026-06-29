EXTREME HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible. Daily high temperatures in the 90s. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows in the mid-70s will offer limited relief from the heat. Additionally, heat-related impacts may be heightened due to cooler than normal temperatures these past two weeks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 75.
Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.