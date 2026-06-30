Extreme summer heat is expected across Indiana over the next several days. Cooling centers will be open throughout the state for those in need of a safe and cool place to stay. Indiana 211 is your trusted resource for an up-to-date, searchable list of cooling center locations and hours in your area. To find a cooling center near you, visit IN211.org. To report, update or add a cooling center location, contact the Indiana 211 resource team at in211database@fssa.in.gov. Social Media Message:

Please partner with Indiana 211 to ensure Hoosiers know how to locate cooling centers in their community. Share the message below on your social media. Stay cool, stay safe. To find cooling centers open in your community visit IN211.org. About Indiana 211:

Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human service agencies and resources right in their local communities—quickly, easily and confidentially. There are no eligibility requirements, income standards nor any other rules.

Anyone can connect with Indiana 211.