Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for July 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 – Elkhart County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: West Goshen Elementary, 215 Dewey Ave., Goshen, IN 46526

*This distribution is sponsored by Morgan Stanley and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 2, 2026 – Elkhart County

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Northside Baptist Church, 53198 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Faith City Assembly of God, 1314 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 9, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511

*This distribution is provided by MHS and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 16, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: New Prairie High School, 5327 N. Cougar Rd., New Carlisle, IN 46552

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 150 households.

Friday, July 17, 2026 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last

Where: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is sponsored by Starke County Health Department and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Heartland Church, 301 Main St., North Judson, IN 46366

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and Heartland Produce and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 23, 2026 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Mentone United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 – Marshall County

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.ET * While supplies last.

Where: River Park Square, 112 Water St., Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution is sponsored by SJH and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 30, 2026 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Harrison Elementary School, 3302 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 150 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Costco, CVS, Heartland Produce, Kroger, MHS, Morgan Stanley, SJH, and USDA for sponsoring these distributions.

100% ($170,946) [FY2025-2026] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.