EXTREME HEAT WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105

possible. Daily high temperatures in the 90s.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…NOW through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat and high humidity events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows in the mid-70s will offer

limited relief from the heat. Additionally, heat-related impacts

may be heightened due to cooler than normal temperatures these

past two weeks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.