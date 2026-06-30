The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the winners of their Annual Community Awards. This event is taking place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Thursday, July 16 at the Spa Special Events Center in Porter, IN. Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating the remarkable contributions of organizations, businesses, and individuals within the Duneland community.

Award Categories and Honorees are as follows:

New Construction Award: CIT Trucks

Business Renovation Awards: Beaches & Beyond Gift Shop, Chesterton Art Center, Chesterton Town Hall & Chesterton Fire Department, EMPATH Wellness, Gallery 1882, Hard Rock Concrete Cutters

Putting Duneland on the Map Award: Chesterton Railside Arts and Cultural District

Humanitarian of the Year Award: Terry Lewis

Golden Achievement Award: Anne Walsh

Volunteer of the Year Award: Duneland Garden Club

Serviceperson of the Year Awards: Chesterton Police Officers Cpl. Nolan Mancera and Lt. David Virijevich

Duneland Distinguished Woman: To Be Announced at Event

“Each year, our Community Awards remind us just how many extraordinary people and organizations are making a difference in Duneland,” said Maura Mundell, President of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to recognize this year’s recipients and celebrate the lasting impact they’ve had on our communities.”

This event would not be possible without our incredible sponsors: 1ST Source Bank Chesterton, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berglund Construction, Cleveland-Cliffs, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Graff Auto Campus, Horizon Bank, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, NIPSCO, NITCO, Northwest Health-Porter, Porter Bank, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes, and WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM.

Tickets are available for $40, and tables of eight can be reserved for $320. To RSVP, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org or call 219.926.5513.