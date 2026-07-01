News Release, Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

ENJOY THE PORTER 4TH OF JULY FESTIVAL AS WE CELEBRATE AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY!

The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club 4th Fest will be more fun that ever this year. The festivities begin with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. until noon at Hawthorne Park, followed by the Annual 4th of July Parade that kicks off at 9 a.m. from Yost School. We are honored to announce that Gene Chemma is this year’s Parade Grand Marshal.

There is no charge for admission to the day’s events!

Contests include the Turtle Derby at 11 a.m. (registration starts at 9:30 a.m.) the Patriotic Poster Contest(1-3 p.m.) and the ever-popular Brick Toss Contest at 3 p.m. Everyone will love Wagner Farms LLC and their mini-Highland cows, known for their fluffy coats and sweet personalities. Kids will love the bounce house for kids eight years old and younger, face painting and balloon twisting by Tera O’Connor, kids’ games, historical games led by Serena Ard, Jacob’s Ladder will have a booth, and there will be raffles and much more.

Everyone will enjoy music entertainment by “Together” from 5 p.m. until fireworks start .shortly after dusk.

Leroy’s will host a beer garden in the park beginning at 4 .p.m. and there will be plenty of great food available from Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Chesterton Lions Club, Cool Runnings Jamaican Chicken, Kona Ice of the Dunes, Leroy’s, Dog Days Ice Cream, Leboeuf Bar BQ & Cajun, and (The) Dogg House from 10 a.m. until fireworks.

The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club has been serving the Duneland communities for more than 60 years supporting local organizations and interests. For more information about this year’s 4th of July Festival, email Brian M. Bugajski, Director of Parks at parks@townofporter.in.gov or call 219-983-1042.