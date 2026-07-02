La Porte, IN – The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) today announced that Erik Nelson, Business Development Manager, will be leaving the organization to accept the position of Operations Director at the Northwest Indiana Forum. During his tenure at LEAP, Erik has been a valued member of the team, leading the work of the Workforce Task Force, working directly with the La Porte Community School Corporation to connect graduating seniors with local jobs, and coordinating key projects in the City of La Porte. His leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact on the organization and the community.

In his new role as Operations Director, Erik will help drive execution of key organizational priorities while supporting alignment and accountability across the Northwest Indiana Forum’s leadership team. The Forum serves as the regional voice for the business community and is a premier resource providing a comprehensive suite of services to promote economic development and the retention of quality jobs throughout Northwest Indiana.

“Erik has been a vital member of our team, and while we are sad to see him go, we are extremely proud of this next step in his career,” said Bert Cook, Executive Director. “We have had the privilege of working closely with Heather Ennis and her team at the Forum over the years, and we know Erik is joining an exceptional organization that plays a vital role in our region. Given those strong relationships, it is especially meaningful to see him step into a role where he can continue making a positive impact across Northwest Indiana.”

Erik’s transition reflects his continued commitment to strengthening the Northwest Indiana business community and advancing economic growth across the region.

“The last four and a half years at LEAP have been some of the most impactful years of my life,” said Erik Nelson. “I’m grateful to have worked for such an incredible organization alongside some really incredible people. Thanks to strong leadership and guidance from Bert Cook, Mike Riehle, and Mayor Dermody, I feel well prepared to take this next step in my career. I’m excited to join the Forum team and help contribute to the growth and economic development across all of Northwest Indiana.”

Erik’s last day with LEAP will be July 2nd.