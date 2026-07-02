EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105

possible. Daily high temperatures in the 90s.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat and high humidity events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows in the mid-70s will offer

limited relief from the heat. Additionally, heat-related impacts

may be heightened due to cooler than normal temperatures these

past two weeks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.