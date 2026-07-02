News Release by Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department:

Liberty Township – As our community prepares to celebrate our nation’s Independence this Fourth of July, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department encourages everyone to enjoy the holiday safely and responsibly. This year marks a significant milestone honoring 250 years of our nation’s Independence.

As the excitement builds over the next couple of days, we encourage our community to make safety a part of every tradition. Whether you’re attending a neighborhood gathering, enjoying a professional fireworks display, or hosting a backyard barbecue, a few simple precautions can help ensure everyone returns home safely.

Firework Safety Tips

• Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

• Always have a working fire extinguisher or water supply, such as hose or bucket of water, nearby.

• Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.

• After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.

• Consider attending a public firework display put on by professionals.

State Fireworks Laws

The following times and dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance:

• June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;

• July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;

• July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

As we commemorate 250 years of American Independence, let’s also demonstrate our shared commitment to protecting our families, neighbors, and community. By celebrating responsibly, we can ensure this historic Fourth of July is remembered for its patriotism.

Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department wishes everyone a safe, happy, and memorable America’s 250th Independence Day.