Porter County, Ind. — The driver of a semi ended up in jail after refusing to pay her toll and then giving false information to an Indiana State Trooper, according to the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post.

On Tuesday, June 30, just before 11 a.m. a.m., an Indiana State Trooper was dispatched to the Portage Barrier Toll Plaza located at the 24 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road due to the driver of a 2026 Volvo semi tractor-trailer refusing to pay the toll. When the trooper arrived, he attempted to facilitate gathering information from the driver of the Volvo so that the toll could be paid later.

While speaking to the driver of the Volvo, the trooper warned her that providing false identifying information would be a misdemeanor.

The driver, ultimately found to be 38-year-old Shalaia Martin, of Houston, TX, gave the trooper false information. When the trooper discovered he had been given false identifying information he attempted to take Martin into custody and she began to resist arrest. Several other troopers arrived and Martin was taken into custody without injury.