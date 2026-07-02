In La Porte County an INDOT contractor will close U.S. 35 between County Road 400 West and Schultz Road on or after Monday, July 6.

U.S. 35 will be closed for approximately one month through the first week of August for a small structure replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 39 and U.S. 20.

This work is ahead of a resurfacing project for U.S. 35 between State Road 39 and U.S. 20. The roadway will be reduced to one lane where work is ocurring with flaggers directing traffic. Paving and related construction operations will be ongoing through the end of October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.