The Valparaiso Police Department recently asked the public to take a moment to review the City of Valparaiso’s fireworks ordinance.



“Knowing and following the ordinance helps ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for everyone, VPD said on their Facebook page. “When using fireworks, please prioritize safety, be considerate of your neighbors, and remain mindful of pets, veterans, and others who may be sensitive to loud noises.”



See the flyer provided by VPD to read the ordinance.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding fireworks regulations within the City of Valparaiso, contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.