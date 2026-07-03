STATEHOUSE – Recently, State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) was appointed to chair the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation and serve as a member of the Nonemergency Medical Transportation Commission.

Throughout the summer and fall, interim study committees meet to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions. Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

“Maintaining quality infrastructure and road safety is always a priority,” Pressel said. “This summer, we will study topics including digital driver’s licenses as well as the process for renaming roads and bridges in honor of fallen Hoosier heroes.”

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov.