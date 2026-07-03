MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is reinforcing its commitment to customer safety by expanding efforts to help customers recognize NIPSCO crews and avoid scams.

Beginning July 1, NIPSCO will adopt standardized hard hats used across NiSource companies. While customers may notice field employees’ hard hats changing from yellow to white, the update is part of a broader effort to promote safety and consistency.

Standardizing equipment across NiSource companies also supports greater efficiency and value. By aligning a single hard hat design, the Company’s Supply Chain team works more effectively with suppliers to source high-quality equipment at the best possible cost while maintaining strong safety standards.

“Our top priority is the safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “With scam activity and impersonation on the rise, we’re taking steps to make it easier for customers to identify NIPSCO employees in the field and feel confident recognizing and avoiding potential impostors.”

Helping Customers Stay Safe

Utility scams often involve individuals impersonating utility workers to gain access to homes, collect fraudulent payments or obtain personal information. NIPSCO is encouraging customers to remain vigilant and remember these important tips: