MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is reinforcing its commitment to customer safety by expanding efforts to help customers recognize NIPSCO crews and avoid scams.
Beginning July 1, NIPSCO will adopt standardized hard hats used across NiSource companies. While customers may notice field employees’ hard hats changing from yellow to white, the update is part of a broader effort to promote safety and consistency.
Standardizing equipment across NiSource companies also supports greater efficiency and value. By aligning a single hard hat design, the Company’s Supply Chain team works more effectively with suppliers to source high-quality equipment at the best possible cost while maintaining strong safety standards.
“Our top priority is the safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “With scam activity and impersonation on the rise, we’re taking steps to make it easier for customers to identify NIPSCO employees in the field and feel confident recognizing and avoiding potential impostors.”
Helping Customers Stay Safe
Utility scams often involve individuals impersonating utility workers to gain access to homes, collect fraudulent payments or obtain personal information. NIPSCO is encouraging customers to remain vigilant and remember these important tips:
- Check identification: All NIPSCO employees and contractors carry company-issued ID badges. Customers should always ask to see identification before allowing anyone into their home.
- Know the signs: NIPSCO will never call you directly to ask for account or payment information, or demand payment through a pre-paid card.
- Be cautious of unplanned visits: If you were not expecting a visit, take an extra moment to verify the person’s identity.
- Protect your information: Never share personal or financial information with someone you do not trust.
What Customers Can Expect
As part of this initiative:
- NIPSCO employees will continue to wear clearly marked company apparel and display identification at all times.
- Standardized, white hard hats are designed to enhance visibility and consistency across NiSource operating companies.
Learn More About Scam Prevention
NIPSCO encourages customers to stay informed and learn how to identify imposters. For additional information, visit NIPSCO.com/scams, where customers can find examples of common scams and steps to report suspicious activity.
“If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts,” added Parisi. “We’re here to help ensure our customers feel secure and informed every step of the way.”