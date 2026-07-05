Over the past year, the Office of School Safety conducted on-site walkthroughs with school leaders and safety officials. During these visits, the OSS team:

“The Office of School Safety reflects a commitment from my administration that has made meaningful progress,” said Gov. Mike Braun . “As a father and grandfather, it is a top priority for me that families feel confident that their children are safe at school and in their community.”

Gov. Mike Braun recently announced the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Office of School Safety (OSS) completed comprehensive school safety visits in all 92 Indiana counties.

“These on-site visits have been critical to ensuring student safety and fostering strong relationships with school safety officials across Indiana,” said. “By meeting schools where they are and listening to their needs, we are able to provide better guidance on complex safety challenges and develop the resources necessary to keep both students and staff safe.”

In addition to these visits, the Office of School Safety committed additional resources through the established Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) program . The SSSG program provides support for new and continued school safety initiatives across Indiana. Funding helps schools strengthen their safety protocols through investments in equipment and technology, hiring school resource or law enforcement officers, developing student and parent support service plans, providing staff training, implementing bullying prevention programs, conducting site vulnerability assessments and other essential safety measures.

The Office of School Safety remains committed to this work and will continue collaborating closely with schools, law enforcement and agencies across Indiana to create safer environments for the youth.

For more information about the Office of School Safety’s mission, click here.