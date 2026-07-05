“The Office of School Safety reflects a commitment from my administration that has made meaningful progress,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “As a father and grandfather, it is a top priority for me that families feel confident that their children are safe at school and in their community.”
Over the past year, the Office of School Safety conducted on-site walkthroughs with school leaders and safety officials. During these visits, the OSS team:
- Observed school facilities to assess existing safety measures and identify areas for improvement.
- Inspected infrastructure including doors, places of refuge and other components relative to safety protocols.
- Facilitated discussions surrounding policies and recommended updates to meet current safety needs.
- Provided updates on new legislation and completed audits of school safety plans to ensure all schools remain compliant with state laws and Indiana Code.
In addition to these visits, the Office of School Safety committed additional resources through the established Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) program . The SSSG program provides support for new and continued school safety initiatives across Indiana. Funding helps schools strengthen their safety protocols through investments in equipment and technology, hiring school resource or law enforcement officers, developing student and parent support service plans, providing staff training, implementing bullying prevention programs, conducting site vulnerability assessments and other essential safety measures.
The Office of School Safety remains committed to this work and will continue collaborating closely with schools, law enforcement and agencies across Indiana to create safer environments for the youth.
For more information about the Office of School Safety’s mission, click here.