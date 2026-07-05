MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, is now accepting applications for its Public Safety Education and Training Grant. Now in its ninth year, the program provides funding to local nonprofit organizations and first responders to expand public safety education and training efforts across northern Indiana.
Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available. Applications will be accepted through July 31, with recipients to be announced in August.
“Safety is a top priority at NIPSCO and at the foundation of everything we do,” said Rick Calinski, Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “This grant reflects our commitment to working with local organizations and first responders to expand access to critical safety training and ensure communities are better prepared for everyday risks and unexpected emergencies.”
Since launching in 2018, the grant has supported more than 130 safety education programs and training initiatives, strengthening skills and awareness among both the public and first responders. In 2025, grant funding supported programs such as youth fire prevention workshops in Elkhart, CPR class in Hebron and lithium-ion battery emergencies training in Huntington County.
To continue supporting customers as seasonal energy needs shift, NIPSCO is reminding customers of two upcoming in-person Community Customer Care Center events in Gary and Fort Wayne following the kickoff of the series in South Bend on June 2. As warmer temperatures approach and electric use may increase, these sessions will help customers better understand their energy bills, explore energy assistance options and energy efficiency tips and ask questions about the investments NIPSCO is making to support safe and reliable service.
“We understand that utility bills may still be top of mind for many of our customers,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “By extending these Customer Care Center events, we’re creating more opportunities for customers to connect with us in person, get answers about their bills and learn about programs and tools that can help manage energy use and costs as we move into the warmer months.”
The full list of last year’s recipients includes:
- Auburn Fire Department
- Carroll County Emergency Management
- Crown Point Fire Department
- Chesterton Fire Department
- City of Elkhart Fire Department
- Columbia City Fire Department
- Connersville Community Schools
- Crown Point Police Department
- Dunebrook Inc.
- Dyer Fire Department
- East Chicago Fire Department
- Elkhart County EMA
- Fowler Fire Department
- Franciscan Health Foundation, Inc.
- Griffith Police Department
- Hammond Police Department
- Hebron Fire Department
- Hielo Service LLC dba Latin Media
- Hobart Fire Department
- Hobart Police Department
- Huntington County EMS
- LaGrange Fire Department
- Michigan City Fire Department
- Michigan City Police Department
- Porter County Hazmat
- Porter Volunteer Firefighters Inc.
- White County Emergency Management
Grant opportunities will include, but are not limited to, community and youth public safety education programming, training for first responders, police and fire department, fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education, training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines and child-related safety education.
Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.
Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training must apply online through NIPSCO’s Your Cause portal.
Documents to submit with a grant request include:
- Defined project goals
- Defined alignment with project and community priorities
- Detailed project description including amount requested, scope of project and community impact
- Overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website etc.) and how it will benefit your organization
To learn more and apply, please visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.