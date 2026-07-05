MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, is now accepting applications for its Public Safety Education and Training Grant. Now in its ninth year, the program provides funding to local nonprofit organizations and first responders to expand public safety education and training efforts across northern Indiana.

Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available. Applications will be accepted through July 31, with recipients to be announced in August.

“Safety is a top priority at NIPSCO and at the foundation of everything we do,” said Rick Calinski, Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “This grant reflects our commitment to working with local organizations and first responders to expand access to critical safety training and ensure communities are better prepared for everyday risks and unexpected emergencies.”

Since launching in 2018, the grant has supported more than 130 safety education programs and training initiatives, strengthening skills and awareness among both the public and first responders. In 2025, grant funding supported programs such as youth fire prevention workshops in Elkhart, CPR class in Hebron and lithium-ion battery emergencies training in Huntington County.

To continue supporting customers as seasonal energy needs shift, NIPSCO is reminding customers of two upcoming in-person Community Customer Care Center events in Gary and Fort Wayne following the kickoff of the series in South Bend on June 2. As warmer temperatures approach and electric use may increase, these sessions will help customers better understand their energy bills, explore energy assistance options and energy efficiency tips and ask questions about the investments NIPSCO is making to support safe and reliable service.

“We understand that utility bills may still be top of mind for many of our customers,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “By extending these Customer Care Center events, we’re creating more opportunities for customers to connect with us in person, get answers about their bills and learn about programs and tools that can help manage energy use and costs as we move into the warmer months.”

The full list of last year’s recipients includes: