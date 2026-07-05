Volunteer bell ringers needed for countywide summer kettle campaign

La PORTE COUNTY – With the reminder that “need knows no season,” The Salvation Army serving La Porte County will once again host its annual Christmas in July kettle campaign. Red kettles will be stationed at Al’s Supermarket and Walmart locations in both Michigan City and La Porte on July 10 and 11, with volunteers ringing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Although the iconic red kettles are typically seen during the holiday season, The Salvation Army recognizes that the needs of local families continue throughout the year, and the summer months are often among the busiest.

Major Dale Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of La Porte and The Salvation Army of Michigan City along with his wife Major Becky Simmons, noted that the Christmas in July effort plays a vital role in sustaining services during a time when many households face increased strain. “Even though most people think of our kettles at Christmastime, the reality is that need knows no season. When children are home from school and grocery costs rise, families feel the pressure. Christmas in July helps us continue ‘Doing the Most Good’ for our neighbors right here in La Porte County.”

Funds raised through the twoday campaign support a wide range of programs including food pantries, diaper assistance, case management programs, weekend backpack feeding programs, summer camp opportunities, spiritual care, and other essential services that help stabilize households facing hardship. The Salvation Army reports that demand for assistance typically rises during the summer, making this midyear campaign especially important.

Volunteers are needed to help make Christmas in July a success, and The Salvation Army encourages families, individuals, church groups, service clubs, sports teams, and others to take part. Those interested in ringing the bell can sign up through the volunteer portal at https://volunteer.central.salvationarmyusa.org/.

After entering their ZIP code, volunteers can scroll to find bellringing opportunities in Michigan City and La Porte. Anyone who needs help registering may contact the La Porte office at (219) 3265342 or the Michigan City office at (219) 8746885.

Proceeds from Christmas in July stay within La Porte County and directly support local residents during a season when assistance is needed most. More information about programs and services is available through The Salvation Army Michigan City and The Salvation Army La Porte, as well as on each location’s social media pages.