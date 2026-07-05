In Lake County, U.S. 231 will close at Cline Avenue on or after Wednesday, July 8 for phase two of roundabout construction.

The intersection will be completely closed to traffic in all directions, and motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour for U.S. 231 will utilize U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and I-65. The detour for Cline Avenue traffic will follow 101st Avenue, Parrish Avenue and 117th Avenue.

Roundabout construction will be ongoing through late September. INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.